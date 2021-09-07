Cadence Bank NA Has $544,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $280.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.15 and a 200 day moving average of $255.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

