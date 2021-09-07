Cadence Bank NA Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

