Cadence Bank NA Takes $222,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

