CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

CAI International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CAI International to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CAI International has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $973.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAI International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.43% of CAI International worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

