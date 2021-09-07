California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.35

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $300,663.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,051.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,638 shares of company stock worth $111,725,668.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

