Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 413,527 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

