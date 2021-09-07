Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a None dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Sunday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:CLWY opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

