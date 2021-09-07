Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a None dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Sunday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
OTCMKTS:CLWY opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
