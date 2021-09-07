Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 4.7% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.94. 5,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.