Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

CCJ traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. 285,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

