Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.63

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 196807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

