Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$170.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 65,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,272 shares.The stock last traded at $126.80 and had previously closed at $127.22.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

