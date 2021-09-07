Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

