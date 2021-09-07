Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,543 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

