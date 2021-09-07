Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $171,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

