Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

TT opened at $199.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

