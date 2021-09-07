Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $208,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

