Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.65 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $280.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

