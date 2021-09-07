Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 320 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

