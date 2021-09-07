Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.