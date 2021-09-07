Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.68.

Several research firms have commented on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TSE:CPX opened at C$43.58 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$28.14 and a 52 week high of C$43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

