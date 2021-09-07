Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $21,975.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 397,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,921. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

