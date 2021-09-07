Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Carter’s worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,225,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

