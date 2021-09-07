Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $9.53 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

