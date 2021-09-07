Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.16

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.16 and last traded at $141.04, with a volume of 20817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.35.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

