CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CBTX were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CBTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 197.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

