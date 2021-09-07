CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after buying an additional 629,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

