Centrifuge Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $121.74 million and $1.22 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,711,809 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.