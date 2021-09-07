Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.38

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 326,908 shares of company stock worth $8,174,769. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

