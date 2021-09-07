CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,544. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.