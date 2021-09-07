Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

