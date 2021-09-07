Citigroup Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $453.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $400.00 to $453.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

