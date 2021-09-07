Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut AIB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.65.

AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

