Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0163

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $134,387.25 and $499.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,238,960 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

