ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

RVLV opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,623,970 shares of company stock worth $103,462,385 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.