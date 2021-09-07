ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

