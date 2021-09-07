ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Domo worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

