ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $292.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $293.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.