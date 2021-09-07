ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

