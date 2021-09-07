ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,362 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Power Integrations worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

