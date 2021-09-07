ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.