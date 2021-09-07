ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $8,510,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth $6,742,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

