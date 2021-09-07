Cloudbric Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $300,484.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00155565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00735807 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

