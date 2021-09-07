CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE CMS traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

