Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

CCEP stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

