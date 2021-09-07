Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 10,000 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total value of £265,500 ($346,877.45).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).
- On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).
- On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).
- On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).
LON CCH opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,660.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,535.87.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
