Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 10,000 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total value of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,660.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,535.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.