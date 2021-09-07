Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 3.4%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 7,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 980,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

