Coinsbit Token (CNB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $276,322.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.