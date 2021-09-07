Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 724,850 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

