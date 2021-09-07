Commerce Bank Acquires 1,018 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,686 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

