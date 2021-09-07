Commerce Bank Acquires 8,379 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commerce Bank grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

